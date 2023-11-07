Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Recognizes Veterans Day

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command's commanding officer, speaks about Veterans Day after morning colors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Nov. 9, 2023. Walter Reed's staff and veterans were in attendance to celebrate Veterans Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    Walter Reed
    Veterans
    Recognition
    Colors
    NMRTC

