Capt. Jeffrey Klinger, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command's commanding officer, speaks about Veterans Day after morning colors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Nov. 9, 2023. Walter Reed's staff and veterans were in attendance to celebrate Veterans Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 09:45
|Photo ID:
|8115838
|VIRIN:
|231109-N-FH905-1058
|Resolution:
|4638x3096
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Recognizes Veterans Day, by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
