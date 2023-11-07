A multi-national panel of scholars and field experts from Türkiye, United States, Australia, South Korea, France and Italy attend an Emerging and Disruptive Technologies to Enhance Disaster Resilience advanced research workshop at Çukurova University, Adana, Türkiye, Oct. 23 and 24, 2023. The NATO-funded workshop featured keynote speakers from the U.S. Embassy Ankara and the 39th Air Base Wing who shared information to the researchers about their roles in support of the Turkish government’s multi-national humanitarian and disaster relief efforts in response to the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquake that struck Southern Türkiye. (Courtesy photo by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Dr. Tugce Baser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 03:01 Photo ID: 8115229 VIRIN: 231024-F-ZZ039-1001 Resolution: 1438x1079 Size: 232.33 KB Location: ADANA, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US State Department, Air Force speakers participate in NATO-led natural disaster resiliency workshop, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.