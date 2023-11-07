Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US State Department, Air Force speakers participate in NATO-led natural disaster resiliency workshop

    US State Department, Air Force speakers participate in NATO-led natural disaster resiliency workshop

    ADANA, 1, TURKEY

    10.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A multi-national panel of scholars and field experts from Türkiye, United States, Australia, South Korea, France and Italy attend an Emerging and Disruptive Technologies to Enhance Disaster Resilience advanced research workshop at Çukurova University, Adana, Türkiye, Oct. 23 and 24, 2023. The NATO-funded workshop featured keynote speakers from the U.S. Embassy Ankara and the 39th Air Base Wing who shared information to the researchers about their roles in support of the Turkish government’s multi-national humanitarian and disaster relief efforts in response to the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquake that struck Southern Türkiye. (Courtesy photo by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Dr. Tugce Baser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 03:01
    Photo ID: 8115229
    VIRIN: 231024-F-ZZ039-1001
    Resolution: 1438x1079
    Size: 232.33 KB
    Location: ADANA, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US State Department, Air Force speakers participate in NATO-led natural disaster resiliency workshop, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US State Department, Air Force speakers participate in NATO-led natural disaster resiliency workshop

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Incirlik
    U.S. Dept of State
    sharing information
    Turkiye HADR
    Emerging and Disruptive Technologies to Enhance Disaster Resilience

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT