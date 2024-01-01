Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Marshall Island High School Mural

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Quin, Mission Commander, Partnership 2024-1, poses for a photo with Sailors in front of a mural being painted on an exterior wall of the Marshall Island High School as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nov. 8, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

