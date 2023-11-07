Arctic Regional Security Orientation Course establishes baseline knowledge for security minded professionals

Christopher Kurka, a contractor for U.S. Army Japan, participates virtually in the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies Arctic Regional Security Orientation Course on Oct. 30, 2023. The five-day course, which drew more than 150 people working across five different countries, focused on historical, environmental, commercial, geopolitical, and strategic issues concerning the Arctic region, in order to encourage discussion, intellectual curiosity, and critical thinking among security and defense practitioners. Since the course’s establishment in March 2022, last week’s graduates are now a part of a global Arctic security network with more than 1000 alumni to date. As the School for Arctic and Climate Security Studies continues to refine ARSOC and launch new educational courses, the Ted Stevens Center will continue to build a network of likeminded security focused professionals to increase regional collaboration to achieve a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and cooperative Arctic region. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

