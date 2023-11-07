Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    King Battery Regimental Field Artillery Squadron 3rd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steve An 

    120th Infantry Brigade

    On November 8, 2023, in South Fort Cavazos, Texas, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment's King Battery Regimental Field Artillery Squadron prepares for a change of command ceremony. These ceremonies strengthen the sense of unity and cohesion within the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by SSG Steve, An)

