On November 8, 2023, in South Fort Cavazos, Texas, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment's King Battery Regimental Field Artillery Squadron prepares for a change of command ceremony. These ceremonies strengthen the sense of unity and cohesion within the unit. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by SSG Steve, An)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2023 15:40
|Photo ID:
|8114129
|VIRIN:
|231108-A-MJ437-6422
|Resolution:
|4846x1699
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, King Battery Regimental Field Artillery Squadron 3rd Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony, by SSG Steve An, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT