Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ask the Doc: Finding Resources in a New Location

    Ask the Doc: Finding Resources in a New Location

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2022

    Photo by Roger Wollenberg 

    Defense Health Agency

    Service members, military spouses, and veterans participate in a Warrior Care employment program initiative in Bethesda, Maryland on Oct. 20, 2022. The Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency, Warrior Care - Recovery Coordination Program, and other organizations regularly join forces to provide information on and support with career opportunities for transitioning active-duty service members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2022
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 14:57
    Photo ID: 8111730
    VIRIN: 231107-A-D0202-1001
    Resolution: 725x410
    Size: 321.16 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ask the Doc: Finding Resources in a New Location, by Roger Wollenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ask the Doc: Finding Resources in a New Location

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Caregivers
    Warrior Care Month
    DHA Spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT