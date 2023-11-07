Service members, military spouses, and veterans participate in a Warrior Care employment program initiative in Bethesda, Maryland on Oct. 20, 2022. The Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency, Warrior Care - Recovery Coordination Program, and other organizations regularly join forces to provide information on and support with career opportunities for transitioning active-duty service members.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8111730
|VIRIN:
|231107-A-D0202-1001
|Resolution:
|725x410
|Size:
|321.16 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ask the Doc: Finding Resources in a New Location, by Roger Wollenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ask the Doc: Finding Resources in a New Location
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT