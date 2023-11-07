Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WW Nurse U.S. Army Lt. (Ret.) Regina Benson Receives Joint Service Achievement Medal

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Defense Health Agency

    Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, then-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presents World War II veteran Lt. Regina Benson with the Joint Service Achievement Medal, on July 10, 2020. Benson, an Army nurse stationed in Japan and Hawaii during the war, endured many of the hardships as her combat colleagues and paved the way for women like her to join the military. (DOD photo by Chad J. McNeely)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 14:46
    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    nurse
    Veterans Day
    Joint Service Achievement Medal
    egina Benson

