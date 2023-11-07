WW Nurse U.S. Army Lt. (Ret.) Regina Benson Receives Joint Service Achievement Medal

Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, then-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presents World War II veteran Lt. Regina Benson with the Joint Service Achievement Medal, on July 10, 2020. Benson, an Army nurse stationed in Japan and Hawaii during the war, endured many of the hardships as her combat colleagues and paved the way for women like her to join the military. (DOD photo by Chad J. McNeely)

