688th Cyberspace Wingmen educates senior citizens on cyber security

Fredrick Hall, 690th Intelligence Support Squadron IT specialist, presented at the Angelo State University Cybersecurity & Fraud Awareness event Oct. 27,2023 in San Angelo, Texas. The focus of the event was to safeguard senior citizens from various cyber threats, as they are among the largest populations targeted in cyber-attacks.



The event aimed to equip senior citizens with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect themselves from social engineering attacks, phishing and smishing attempts, and other cyber threats designed to defraud them of finances.



U.S. citizens over the age of 60 lost a reported $3.1 billion to fraud, according to the FBI’s Elder Fraud Report (2022) and Texas is among the top 5 states most affected by financial scams according to the Federal Trade Commission.



"Knowledge is the first line of defense in the digital age, and I'm glad we could empower our attendees with valuable insights," said Hall.



During the session, Hall provided an abbreviated version of the CyberGenerations workshop, which is part of the AFA CyberPatriot Senior Citizens Cyber Safety Initiative. The topics covered in the workshop helped individuals understand the potential consequences of engaging with robo-calls or clicking on links in spam emails or text messages.



The event also included a Cyber-Bingo game, which made learning about cybersecurity an engaging and fun experience.



"Thank you to Lindsey Tooman and all the members of the Concho Valley Tech Alliance, CyberTexas Foundation, and the awesome Angelo State University Tech Crew. I look forward to future opportunities to make a difference in our community's cybersecurity," said Mr. Hall.



For more information on CyberGenerations, please visit: https://www.uscyberpatriot.org/Pages/Special%20Initiatives/CyberGenerations-Overview.aspx

