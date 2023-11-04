U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trey Nelson, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler ,conducts a search during a joint Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) isolated personnel mission assessment and preparation event, at Spangdahlem, Germany, Oct. 24, 2023. SERE preparation involves learning to adapt and survive in various captivity and rescue situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 10:10 Photo ID: 8111174 VIRIN: 231024-F-GY077-1164 Resolution: 5060x3378 Size: 9.71 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem SERE Prepares 1-214 GSAB for Survival Challenges, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.