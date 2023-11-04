Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem SERE Prepares 1-214 GSAB for Survival Challenges

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trey Nelson, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler ,conducts a search during a joint Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) isolated personnel mission assessment and preparation event, at Spangdahlem, Germany, Oct. 24, 2023. SERE preparation involves learning to adapt and survive in various captivity and rescue situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 10:10
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spangdahlem SERE conducts survival preparation with 1-214 GSAB

