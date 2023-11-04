Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint-Funded Hydrogen Fuel Cell on Full Display at Navy’s Climate Week NYC Event

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2023

    Photo by Alex Chesney 

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program

    Naval Research Laboratory Project Lead, Kevin Cronin, answers questions from Junior ROTC cadets regarding the Hydrogen-Small Unit Power Ruggedized Expeditionary Power Source aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum as part of Navy’s kickoff event for Climate Week NYC, Sept. 17, 2023.

    Joint-Funded Hydrogen Fuel Cell on Full Display at Navy&rsquo;s Climate Week NYC Event

    Hydrogen Fuel Cell
    MSTP
    Climate Week

