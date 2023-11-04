Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) 71st Birthday Graphic

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    The U.S. Army’s 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Berets are not over the hill, but they’ve taken many hills since 1952 when the group was first activated in Fort Bragg, (Now Fort Liberty) North Carolina. As long as conflict looms, the 10th SFG will always be ready to use special tactics to fight and win!

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 06:05
    NATO
    AlwaysReady
    NATOSupport
    GreenBerets
    SpecialTactics
    SOFinEurope

