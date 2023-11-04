The U.S. Army’s 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Berets are not over the hill, but they’ve taken many hills since 1952 when the group was first activated in Fort Bragg, (Now Fort Liberty) North Carolina. As long as conflict looms, the 10th SFG will always be ready to use special tactics to fight and win!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 06:05 Photo ID: 8110913 VIRIN: 230606-A-AY325-1001 Resolution: 1080x1920 Size: 973.59 KB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) 71st Birthday Graphic, by SSG Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.