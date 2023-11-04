A U.S. Army Administrative and Logistics Operations Center (ALOC) belonging to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division is silhouetted by the Milky Way on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, June 8, 2023. U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area is a joint/combined arms facility that provides logistics, public works, airfield support, and environmental and cultural stewardship in support of U.S. Army Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 20:19
|Photo ID:
|8110445
|VIRIN:
|230608-A-IV381-1289
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under the Stars, by SGT Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT