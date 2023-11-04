Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under the Stars

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army Administrative and Logistics Operations Center (ALOC) belonging to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division is silhouetted by the Milky Way on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, June 8, 2023. U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area is a joint/combined arms facility that provides logistics, public works, airfield support, and environmental and cultural stewardship in support of U.S. Army Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 20:19
    Photo ID: 8110445
    VIRIN: 230608-A-IV381-1289
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under the Stars, by SGT Darbi Colson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Pohakuloa Training Area
    Tropic Lightning
    USArmy
    25thID

