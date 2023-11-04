San Francisco District Engineering with Nature Planning Team member Tami Church answers questions from EWN Interactive Training participants as they go over their roles in project development teams for the class scenario at the District headquarters Oct. 18.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 19:11
|Photo ID:
|8110348
|VIRIN:
|231018-A-BF997-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, San Francisco District EWN Planning Team member Tami Church answers questions, by Tammy Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT