    Engineering with Nature Planning Team member Julie Beagle describes class

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Tammy Reed 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    From Left to right – USACE San Francisco District Engineering with Nature Planning Team members Tiffany Cheng and Jeneya Fertel listen as teammate Julie Beagle describes to class participants what will be happening during the Engineering with Nature Interactive Training Oct. 18, in the District headquarters.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 19:05
    VIRIN: 231018-A-BF997-1001
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    San Francisco District
    Engineering with Nature
    EWN
    EWN Interactive Training

