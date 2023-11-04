2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility from CSM John S. Jerkins to CSM Armando Delarosa Jr.
The event took place at Robertson Field on the 24th of October 2023 at 1300.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 17:03
|Photo ID:
|8110171
|VIRIN:
|231024-A-YF113-9890
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|11.76 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility, by SPC Jaeveous Hardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of Command Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT