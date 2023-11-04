Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaeveous Hardy 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility from CSM John S. Jerkins to CSM Armando Delarosa Jr.

    The event took place at Robertson Field on the 24th of October 2023 at 1300.

