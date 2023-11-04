Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Marine Expeditionary Force Retention Assist Visit

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    This infographic highlights the successes of the I Marine Expeditionary Force retention assist visit to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Camp Pendleton, California, and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 10-17, 2023. The monitors of Manpower Management, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Headquarters Marine Corps, are committed to meeting Marines where they are stationed. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Gunnery Sgt. Darrick Proffitt)

