Price is Almost Right Turkey Give away Thanksgiving

AFN listeners can tune into 105.1 for the "Price is Almost Right" game show with AFN Kaiserslautern and the DECA Dudes. For the month of November they will be giving away a free turkey as part of the grand prize.

