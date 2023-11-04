Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Price is Almost Right Turkey Give away Thanksgiving

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    AFN listeners can tune into 105.1 for the "Price is Almost Right" game show with AFN Kaiserslautern and the DECA Dudes. For the month of November they will be giving away a free turkey as part of the grand prize.

