    171st Volunteers to Assist National Guard Bureau with Regulation Validation.

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Fariss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgt. Morgan McCoy, right, 171st Air Refueling Wing Financial Management Superintendent, and Master Sgt. Clint Ferringer, left, 171st ARW Financial Service Supervisor, pose for a photo at the 171st ARW near Pittsburgh, Nov. 5, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Fariss)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 14:22
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Comptroller Flight

