Master Sgt. Morgan McCoy, right, 171st Air Refueling Wing Financial Management Superintendent, and Master Sgt. Clint Ferringer, left, 171st ARW Financial Service Supervisor, pose for a photo at the 171st ARW near Pittsburgh, Nov. 5, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Fariss)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8107607
|VIRIN:
|231105-Z-KW082-1001
|Resolution:
|5239x4024
|Size:
|11.28 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 171st Volunteers to Assist National Guard Bureau with Regulation Validation., by TSgt Michael Fariss
171st Volunteers to Assist National Guard Bureau With Regulation Validation
