26th SAS welcomes new commander

Col. Timothy Paget relinquishes command of the 26th Space Aggressor Squadron during a change of command ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, November 4, 2023. The 26th SAS replicates adversarial threats to space-enabled systems and trains space operators to recognize and counter attacks that occur within the space domain.
