Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26th SAS welcomes new commander

    26th SAS welcomes new commander

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2022

    Photo by Capt. Kayla Edwards 

    310th Space Wing

    Col. Timothy Paget relinquishes command of the 26th Space Aggressor Squadron during a change of command ceremony on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, November 4, 2023. The 26th SAS replicates adversarial threats to space-enabled systems and trains space operators to recognize and counter attacks that occur within the space domain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 12:29
    Photo ID: 8107306
    VIRIN: 221104-F-LH226-1020
    Resolution: 3237x3920
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th SAS welcomes new commander, by Capt. Kayla Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    space
    change of command
    aggressors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT