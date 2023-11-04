Cloudy with a Chance of Lightning

An F-35 Lightning II test pilot prepares to launch for a short takeoff during night flight test aboard U.K. aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R09) Oct. 27, 2023. Three pilots from the Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force (PAX ITF) are flying the F-35B short takeoff vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the 5th generation joint strike fighter aircraft during the third phase of developmental test (DT-3) for the Queen Elizabeth-class carriers. HMS Prince of Wales, Britain's biggest warship, is deployed to the U.S. Eastern Seaboard for WESTLANT 2023 this autumn. (Photo by Michael D. Jackson)

