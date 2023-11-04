Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cloudy with a Chance of Lightning

    Cloudy with a Chance of Lightning

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    An F-35 Lightning II test pilot prepares to launch for a short takeoff during night flight test aboard U.K. aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales (R09) Oct. 27, 2023. Three pilots from the Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force (PAX ITF) are flying the F-35B short takeoff vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the 5th generation joint strike fighter aircraft during the third phase of developmental test (DT-3) for the Queen Elizabeth-class carriers. HMS Prince of Wales, Britain's biggest warship, is deployed to the U.S. Eastern Seaboard for WESTLANT 2023 this autumn. (Photo by Michael D. Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 09:57
    Photo ID: 8107058
    VIRIN: 231027-N-NT193-1051
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cloudy with a Chance of Lightning, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    F-35B Lightning II
    Patuxent River Integrated Test Force
    WESTLANT 23
    HMS Prince of Wales (R09)
    UK aircraft carriers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT