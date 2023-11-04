Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. 5th Fleet's Mine Countermeasures Ships Sail in the Gulf of Oman

    GULF OF OMAN

    11.03.2023

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231103-N-NO146-1012 GULF OF OMAN (Nov. 3, 2023) Five U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast-response cutters and two Avenger-class mine countermeasures (MCM) ships sail together in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 3. The cutters are assigned to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. The MCMs are assigned to Task Force 52, responsible for U.S. 5th Fleet's mine countermeasures mission. These units enhance maritime security and deter malign activity in this vital region and through strategic chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    MCM
    PATFORSWA

