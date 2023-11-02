Coast Guard rescues man from aground sailboat near Charleston, South Carolina

A Coast Guard Station Charleston boat crew surveys an aground sailboat on the Charleston jetties near Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 3, 2023. A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew safely hoisted and transported the man aboard to Charleston Executive Airport in Johns Island the night before. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Charleston)

