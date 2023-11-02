Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues man from aground sailboat near Charleston, South Carolina

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Charleston boat crew surveys an aground sailboat on the Charleston jetties near Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 3, 2023. A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew safely hoisted and transported the man aboard to Charleston Executive Airport in Johns Island the night before. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Charleston)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 16:25
    Photo ID: 8105280
    VIRIN: 231103-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 384x512
    Size: 33.16 KB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

