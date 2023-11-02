Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D, 1-79 graduates

    D, 1-79 graduates

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    D Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery graduates on Fort Sill's Polo Field Oct. 10, 2023. More than 150 Soldiers graduated during the ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 10:28
    Photo ID: 8103938
    VIRIN: 231101-D-VE918-1579
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D, 1-79 graduates, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    basic training
    FCOE
    434th Field Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT