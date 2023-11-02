Dental Health Command Europe hosts 65th Annual Multiservice and Multinational Dental Excellence Symposium

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commanding general of Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe, shares his thoughts on leadership and command at the 65th Annual Multiservice and Multinational Dental Excellence Symposium in Garmisch, Germany Nov. 2



More than 150 U.S. military dental practitioners, support staff and guest speakers from all branches of military service, as well as participants from the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and the Netherlands convened in Garmisch Oct. 29 to Nov. 3 to promote dental readiness, obtain continuing dental education credits and promote partnership among NATO and allied partners. (Photo by 1st Lt. Ian Parker)

