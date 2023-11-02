Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-27 Soldiers conduct assault on opposition forces during JPMRC 24-01

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army Soldier with Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, takes coverage to check his weapon during an assault on opposition forces at South Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 1, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 17:32
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

