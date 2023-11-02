Col. John Kinton, commander of Jackson’s 194th Engineer Brigade, represented President Joe Biden and was the keynote speaker during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tennessee State Capitol, Nov. 2, in honor of President James K. Polk’s 228th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 15:32
|Photo ID:
|8102356
|VIRIN:
|231101-A-WA032-3081
|Resolution:
|1448x980
|Size:
|527.23 KB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tennessee National Guard Honors Former President Polk, by Edgar Castro Palencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tennessee National Guard Honors Former President Polk
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT