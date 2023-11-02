Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard Honors Former President Polk

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Edgar Castro Palencia 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Col. John Kinton, commander of Jackson’s 194th Engineer Brigade, represented President Joe Biden and was the keynote speaker during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tennessee State Capitol, Nov. 2, in honor of President James K. Polk’s 228th birthday.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 15:32
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    president
    wreath
    tennessee
    tennessee national guard
    national guard
    polk

