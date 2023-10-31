Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dennis Harris serves as a 255A Data Operations Warrant Officer in U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G6 (Information Technology) directorate. His mission is to ensure that the essential information technology systems used by ASC are readily available to the personnel on the ground who rely on them.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 14:33 Photo ID: 8102222 VIRIN: 231031-A-IK992-1001 Resolution: 2048x1528 Size: 2.17 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MOS Spotlight: Soldier ensures network connectivity as 255A Data Operations Warrant Officer, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.