    MOS Spotlight: Soldier ensures network connectivity as 255A Data Operations Warrant Officer

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dennis Harris serves as a 255A Data Operations Warrant Officer in U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G6 (Information Technology) directorate. His mission is to ensure that the essential information technology systems used by ASC are readily available to the personnel on the ground who rely on them.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 14:33
    Photo ID: 8102222
    VIRIN: 231031-A-IK992-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1528
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOS Spotlight: Soldier ensures network connectivity as 255A Data Operations Warrant Officer, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Warrant Officer
    MOS
    Army Sustainment Command
    255A
    Data Operations Warrant Officer

