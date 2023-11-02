Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Master Chief Mangaran Visits NMRC

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Nov. 01, 2023) Navy Medicine Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran engages in conversation with enlisted Sailors from Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC). NMRC conducts medical research, development, testing, evaluation and surveillance to optimize health, operational readiness and performance of Navy, Marine Corps and joint force personnel; delivering world-class, operationally-relevant medical solutions to enhance warfighter readiness through research & development. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Force Master Chief Mangaran Visits NMRC, by Sidney Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navy medicine
    nmrc
    naval medical research center
    thisisnavymedicine

