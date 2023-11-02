Force Master Chief Mangaran Visits NMRC

SILVER SPRING, Md. (Nov. 01, 2023) Navy Medicine Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran engages in conversation with enlisted Sailors from Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC). NMRC conducts medical research, development, testing, evaluation and surveillance to optimize health, operational readiness and performance of Navy, Marine Corps and joint force personnel; delivering world-class, operationally-relevant medical solutions to enhance warfighter readiness through research & development. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released)

