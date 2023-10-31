Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Agency Launches Nursing Awards Program for 2024

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Ryan Graham 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    The Defense Health Agency will recognize the finest nursing professionals within the Department of Defense beginning in 2024. Awards will be presented in five categories: patient care/health care delivery/patient experience, safety and quality, evidence-based practice, healthy work environment, and trailblazer/pioneer.

    This work, Defense Health Agency Launches Nursing Awards Program for 2024, by Ryan Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nursing
    madigan
    nursing awards

