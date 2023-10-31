The Defense Health Agency will recognize the finest nursing professionals within the Department of Defense beginning in 2024. Awards will be presented in five categories: patient care/health care delivery/patient experience, safety and quality, evidence-based practice, healthy work environment, and trailblazer/pioneer.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 13:07
|Photo ID:
|8101990
|VIRIN:
|231102-O-D0509-1111
|Resolution:
|1430x956
|Size:
|330.46 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Health Agency Launches Nursing Awards Program for 2024, by Ryan Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT