The Defense Health Agency will recognize the finest nursing professionals within the Department of Defense beginning in 2024. Awards will be presented in five categories: patient care/health care delivery/patient experience, safety and quality, evidence-based practice, healthy work environment, and trailblazer/pioneer.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 13:07 Photo ID: 8101990 VIRIN: 231102-O-D0509-1111 Resolution: 1430x956 Size: 330.46 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Health Agency Launches Nursing Awards Program for 2024, by Ryan Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.