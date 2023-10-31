Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Headquarters

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.02.2023

    Photo by James Kimber 

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 2, 2023) - Building C-2 serves as the headquarters for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
