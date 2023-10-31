YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 2, 2023) - Building C-2 serves as the headquarters for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 21:04 Photo ID: 8100721 VIRIN: 231102-N-FG395-1008 Resolution: 5591x3727 Size: 16.82 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Headquarters, by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.