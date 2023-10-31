YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 2, 2023) - Building C-2 serves as the headquarters for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 21:04
|Photo ID:
|8100721
|VIRIN:
|231102-N-FG395-1008
|Resolution:
|5591x3727
|Size:
|16.82 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Headquarters, by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT