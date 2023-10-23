Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    The 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held at the Smith Fitness Center at Fort Moore, Georgia from 29 October through 6 November. Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard players, and Air Force (with Space Force players) battle it out for gold. Visit www.ArmedForcesSports.defense.gov to learn more about the Armed Forces Sports program and the other sports offered.

