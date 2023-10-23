Kansas National Guard, Armenia partnership stays strong with help of 35th Infantry Division

Members of the 35th Infantry Division’s operations section met with the Armenian National Defense Research University, members of the ministry of defense general staff, and students of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy as part of the Kansas Army National Guard State Partnership Program September 1-16. The exchange consisted of discussions and training on mission command and the officer/non-commissioned officer relationship from a U.S. Army and National Guard perspective. (Courtesy Photo)

