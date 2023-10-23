Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas National Guard, Armenia partnership stays strong with help of 35th Infantry Division

    ARMENIA

    09.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    35th Infantry Division

    Members of the 35th Infantry Division’s operations section met with the Armenian National Defense Research University, members of the ministry of defense general staff, and students of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy as part of the Kansas Army National Guard State Partnership Program September 1-16. The exchange consisted of discussions and training on mission command and the officer/non-commissioned officer relationship from a U.S. Army and National Guard perspective. (Courtesy Photo)

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    State Partnership Program
    Kansas National Guard
    Partnerships
    Readiness
    35th Infantry Division

