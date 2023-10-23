U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kendra Ward, 6th Medical Support Squadron X-ray and CT technologist, works with Dr. Paul Velt, assigned to the 6th MDSS at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 2023. Ward has been recognized for providing radiologic imaging for 265K beneficiaries, managing a $3.5M archival system for eight tele-sites across the Department of Defense, all while training students to operate a $2M computed tomography machine. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8096350
|VIRIN:
|231030-F-CC148-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|797.97 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Behind the Scenes of Military Medicine, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Behind the Scenes of Military Medicine
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT