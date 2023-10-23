Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Scenes of Military Medicine

    Behind the Scenes of Military Medicine

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kendra Ward, 6th Medical Support Squadron X-ray and CT technologist, works with Dr. Paul Velt, assigned to the 6th MDSS at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 2023. Ward has been recognized for providing radiologic imaging for 265K beneficiaries, managing a $3.5M archival system for eight tele-sites across the Department of Defense, all while training students to operate a $2M computed tomography machine. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 15:56
    Photo ID: 8096350
    VIRIN: 231030-F-CC148-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 797.97 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Scenes of Military Medicine, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Behind the Scenes of Military Medicine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical
    healthcare
    Air Force Recruiting
    the Department of Defense
    Military healthcare
    radiologic technician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT