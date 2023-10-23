Meet our Sailor in the Spotlight!

HM2 Irvin Pena is assigned to the Patient Administration Department. HM2 is an exceptional communicator and an adept problem solver, which allows him to effectively support his team while consistently meeting and exceeding critical, last-minute deadlines. During this period, he led his team in the successful execution of 50 inbound/outbound MEDEVAC missions in support of 151 patients and non-medical attendants ensuring patients received world class care from end to end. Additionally, he swiftly coordinated a complex medical supply replenishment valued at $220K for the USS MAKIN ISLAND ARG’s mission of humanitarian response. HM2 Pena is an outstanding sailor. BZ Shipmate!

