Command Sgt. Maj. Will Langes sits with his wife, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Langes, during Will Langes' assumption of responsibility ceremony in September at the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command. (Photo by Cpt. Jonathan Ritch)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 12:30
|Photo ID:
|8095711
|VIRIN:
|231005-A-VI575-6871
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMC welcomes new senior enlisted advisor to Army transformation effort, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JMC welcomes new senior enlisted advisor to Army transformation effort
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT