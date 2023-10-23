Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMC welcomes new senior enlisted advisor to Army transformation effort

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Modernization Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Will Langes sits with his wife, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Langes, during Will Langes' assumption of responsibility ceremony in September at the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command. (Photo by Cpt. Jonathan Ritch)

