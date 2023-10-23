Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Master Sgt. Daniel A. Gotschall, right, operations noncommissioned officer in charge, G34 Office of the Provost Marshall, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks after being awarded the Purple Heart, at Clay Kaserne, Germany, Oct. 25, 2023. Gotschall received wounds in action, while deployed to Afghanistan, Sept. 10, 2011, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 08:01
    Photo ID: 8095234
    VIRIN: 231025-A-YQ762-1031
    Resolution: 6500x4082
    Size: 18.29 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart [Image 10 of 10], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart
    U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart
    U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart
    U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart
    U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart
    U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart
    U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart
    U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart
    U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart
    U.S. Army Soldier awarded Purple Heart

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    purpleheart
    featurehighlight
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    Armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT