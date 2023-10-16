And don’t forget to answer in the form of a question…Infection Prevention Week at Naval Hospital Bremerton also challenged staff members on their knowledge of five fundamentals of infection prevention and control; hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfection, vaccination, personal protective equipment, and injection safety. According to Elma Faye Miller, NHB infection prevention and control nurse, the annual event was designed to raise awareness for best practices to assist in reducing the risks to our patients, health care staff and others in the healthcare setting (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 18:05 Photo ID: 8082591 VIRIN: 231020-N-HU933-1017 Resolution: 3962x4279 Size: 0 B Location: BREMERTON , WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Increasing Awareness not Illness with Infection Prevention Week at NHB, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.