    Increasing Awareness not Illness with Infection Prevention Week at NHB

    BREMERTON , WA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    And don’t forget to answer in the form of a question…Infection Prevention Week at Naval Hospital Bremerton also challenged staff members on their knowledge of five fundamentals of infection prevention and control; hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfection, vaccination, personal protective equipment, and injection safety. According to Elma Faye Miller, NHB infection prevention and control nurse, the annual event was designed to raise awareness for best practices to assist in reducing the risks to our patients, health care staff and others in the healthcare setting (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 18:05
    Photo ID: 8082591
    VIRIN: 231020-N-HU933-1017
    Resolution: 3962x4279
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BREMERTON , WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Increasing Awareness not Illness with Infection Prevention Week at NHB, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nhb
    NMRTC Bremerton
    Infection Prevention
    #NavyMedcine

