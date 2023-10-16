Coast Guard searching for overdue fishing vessel 80 miles off Brunswick, Georgia

The Coast Guard is searching for the Carol Anne, a 31-foot fishing vessel, 80 miles offshore Brunswick, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2023. The vessel was reported overdue by the owner who stated he hired a crew of three for a fishing trip. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

