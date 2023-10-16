Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searching for overdue fishing vessel 80 miles off Brunswick, Georgia

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Coast Guard is searching for the Carol Anne, a 31-foot fishing vessel, 80 miles offshore Brunswick, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2023. The vessel was reported overdue by the owner who stated he hired a crew of three for a fishing trip. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 17:07
    Photo ID: 8082478
    VIRIN: 231020-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 828x609
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Coast Guard searching for overdue fishing vessel 80 miles off Brunswick, Georgia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Brunswick
    Search
    Overdue
    Coast Guard

