Coast Guard searching for overdue fishing vessel 80 miles off Brunswick, Georgia

The Coast Guard is searching for the Carol Anne, a 31-foot fishing vessel, 80 miles offshore Brunswick, Georgia, Oct. 20, 2023. The vessel was reported overdue by the owner who stated he hired a crew of three for a fishing trip. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 17:07
|Photo ID:
|8082478
|VIRIN:
|231020-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|828x609
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
