Army Corps begins dredging at Everett Harbor, Snohomish River, Oct. 25

Photo illustration of the map of the project area along the Snohomish River, Everett, Snohomish County, Washington, where maintenance dredging operations are scheduled to begin Oct. 25, 2023, and be completed Feb. 14, 2024.

