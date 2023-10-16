CASA makes first visit to SMDC

Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and Richard P. De Fatta, deputy to the commanding general of USASMDC, welcome Kristen McBride, civilian aide to the secretary of the Army for North Alabama, to the SMDC headquarters Oct. 17 for her first tour of the command.

