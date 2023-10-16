Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CASA makes first visit to SMDC

    CASA makes first visit to SMDC

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Ayumi Davis 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and Richard P. De Fatta, deputy to the commanding general of USASMDC, welcome Kristen McBride, civilian aide to the secretary of the Army for North Alabama, to the SMDC headquarters Oct. 17 for her first tour of the command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 11:12
    Photo ID: 8081549
    VIRIN: 231017-A-YP135-5390
    Resolution: 1400x1000
    Size: 159.01 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CASA makes first visit to SMDC, by Ayumi Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CASA makes first visit to SMDC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Daniel Karbler
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    CASA
    SMDC
    Richard De Fatta
    Kristen McBride

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT