    Multinational Mine Warfare Exercise 2023 Begins

    BUSAN, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Lt. Jacob Treat 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    231019-N-SO091-1001 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Oct. 19, 2023) Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships USS Chief (MCM 14) and USS Warrior (MCM 10) depart pier at Commander, ROK Fleet to participate in Multinational Mine Warfare Exercise (MN MIWEX) 2023. The ships will join other vessels from the Republic of Korea to participate in a multi-day mine counter-measure exercise. In addition to the vessels, Belgium and New Zealand REMUS 100 and REMUS 300 UUV teams will operate from the ROKN ship, allowing U.N. Command member states, allies and partners, the opportunity to increase interoperability and readiness to respond to a contingency on the Korean peninsula. Other countries participating in the exercise include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Greece, Italy, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. The exercise follows a three day symposium where participating countries were able to share expertise in mine countermeasure tactics, techniques, and procedures and to explore opportunities for increased multilateral training. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty, which serves as the foundation of our alliance and a force for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lieutenant Jacob Treat/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023
    Location: BUSAN, 26, KR 
