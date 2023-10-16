Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues overdue boater after vessel grounding at Hump Island, Alaska

    Coast Guard rescues overdue boater after vessel grounding at Hump Island, Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A 16-foot skiff aground on the shore of Hump Island, Alaska, October 19, 2023.

    The Coast Guard recued a 63-year-old male after his vessel ran aground on the southeast side of Hump Island, Alaska.

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located the man at a cabin on Hump Island at approximately 8:20 a.m. The aircrew landed, embarked the man, and transferred him to local EMS at Juneau International Airport.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 19:11
    Photo ID: 8080867
    VIRIN: 231019-G-QU445-3274
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 214.73 KB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues overdue boater after vessel grounding at Hump Island, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and rescue
    rescue
    overdue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT