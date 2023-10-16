A 16-foot skiff aground on the shore of Hump Island, Alaska, October 19, 2023.
The Coast Guard recued a 63-year-old male after his vessel ran aground on the southeast side of Hump Island, Alaska.
A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located the man at a cabin on Hump Island at approximately 8:20 a.m. The aircrew landed, embarked the man, and transferred him to local EMS at Juneau International Airport.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 19:11
|Photo ID:
|8080867
|VIRIN:
|231019-G-QU445-3274
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|214.73 KB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard rescues overdue boater after vessel grounding at Hump Island, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT