Coast Guard rescues overdue boater after vessel grounding at Hump Island, Alaska

A 16-foot skiff aground on the shore of Hump Island, Alaska, October 19, 2023.



The Coast Guard recued a 63-year-old male after his vessel ran aground on the southeast side of Hump Island, Alaska.



A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located the man at a cabin on Hump Island at approximately 8:20 a.m. The aircrew landed, embarked the man, and transferred him to local EMS at Juneau International Airport.

