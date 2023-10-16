Royal Australian Navy Logistics Director and Staff Visit NMRLC

Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) provided a tour of expeditionary medical warehouses, supplies, and operations for Royal Australian Navy (RAN) logistics director and staff, Oct. 19. From left, Lt. Cassidhe Griffiths, Gregory Mullins, Matthew Gerten, RAN Cmdr. Deb Butterworth, RAN Commodore Nathan Robb, Capt. Matthew Marcinkiewicz, Cmdr. Christopher Barnes, and RAN Capt. Christopher Searle. NMRLC is Navy Medicine’s expeditionary medical logistics command that supports readiness by providing deployable medical systems, high-quality eyewear and ophthalmic devices, and fleet logistics solutions. (U.S. Navy photo by NMRLC Public Affairs).

