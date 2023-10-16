"Every six months, we conduct preventive maintenance in our two wind turbines to ensure they are mission capable. To do that, we bring them down so technicians can properly work and inspect them," said Homar Velazquez Archilla, Fort Buchanan's Resources Efficiency Manager, who works for the Directorate of Public Works.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 16:43 Photo ID: 8080665 VIRIN: 231019-A-cc868-1004 Resolution: 1080x596 Size: 206.88 KB Location: PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan enhances readiness through energy resilience, by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.