Future Sailors Take Oath of Enlistment During Navy Week

Salt Lake City, Ut. (September 13, 2023) Following the proclamation for Navy Week at City Hall in Salt Lake City, Ut., a special ceremony was held for Future Sailors entering into the Navy, which Rear Adm. Aaron C. Rugh performed. The Oath of Enlistment is a prerequisite before joining the military and before shipping off to basic training. By taking this oath, Future Sailors reaffirmed their oath with a promise to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America and to obey the orders of the president of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over them. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations worldwide. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Matthew Wheeler/Released)

