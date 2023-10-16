Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailors Take Oath of Enlistment During Navy Week

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Wheeler 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain

    Salt Lake City, Ut. (September 13, 2023) Following the proclamation for Navy Week at City Hall in Salt Lake City, Ut., a special ceremony was held for Future Sailors entering into the Navy, which Rear Adm. Aaron C. Rugh performed. The Oath of Enlistment is a prerequisite before joining the military and before shipping off to basic training. By taking this oath, Future Sailors reaffirmed their oath with a promise to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America and to obey the orders of the president of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over them. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations worldwide. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Matthew Wheeler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Sailors Take Oath of Enlistment During Navy Week, by CPO Matthew Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oath of Enlistment
    Navy Week

