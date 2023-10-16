LTC Barney assumed command of 2nd squadron, 101st Cavalry

New York Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Gary Barney (right) accepts the squadron colors symbolizing his acceptance of command, during a change of command ceremony on Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, Niagara Falls, New York, Oct 15, 2023. The change of command ceremony recognized Barney as incoming commander of the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Janker
New Commander for Niagara Falls-based NY Army Guard cavalry squadron
