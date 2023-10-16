Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 13:10 Photo ID: 8077852 VIRIN: 231017-A-A4412-2001 Resolution: 800x533 Size: 252.52 KB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, For Safety’s sake, stay out of the woods during hunting season, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.