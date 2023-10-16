Capt. Laurie Scott, Commanding Officer for NAVFAC Southwest, joins Capt. Newt “Bomb” McKissick, Commanding Officer, Naval Base Coronado, and representatives from Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, as well as RQ Construction for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new aircraft hangar at Naval Base Coronado on Oct. 13.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 13:02
|Photo ID:
|8077849
|VIRIN:
|231013-O-PG482-4621
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.08 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Southwest Breaks Ground on New Aircraft Hangar at Naval Base Coronado, by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Southwest Breaks Ground on New Aircraft Hangar at Naval Base Coronado
