    NAVFAC Southwest Breaks Ground on New Aircraft Hangar at Naval Base Coronado

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Katie Cadiao 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Capt. Laurie Scott, Commanding Officer for NAVFAC Southwest, joins Capt. Newt “Bomb” McKissick, Commanding Officer, Naval Base Coronado, and representatives from Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, as well as RQ Construction for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new aircraft hangar at Naval Base Coronado on Oct. 13.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 13:02
    Photo ID: 8077849
    VIRIN: 231013-O-PG482-4621
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.08 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Hometown: CORONADO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Southwest Breaks Ground on New Aircraft Hangar at Naval Base Coronado, by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC Southwest Breaks Ground on New Aircraft Hangar at Naval Base Coronado

    groundbreaking
    Navfac Southwest

