Capt. Laurie Scott, Commanding Officer for NAVFAC Southwest, joins Capt. Newt “Bomb” McKissick, Commanding Officer, Naval Base Coronado, and representatives from Fleet Readiness Center Southwest, as well as RQ Construction for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new aircraft hangar at Naval Base Coronado on Oct. 13.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.18.2023 13:02 Photo ID: 8077849 VIRIN: 231013-O-PG482-4621 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.08 MB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Hometown: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southwest Breaks Ground on New Aircraft Hangar at Naval Base Coronado, by Katie Cadiao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.