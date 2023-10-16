New NH National Guard athletic field to host military, community sporting events

Warrant Officer Nicholas Rossetti co-pilots a New Hampshire Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter flyby for a photo shoot of the newly resurfaced athletic field at the Edward Cross Training Complex on Oct. 17, 2023, in Pembroke, New Hampshire. The field facilitates various military and community athletic events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

