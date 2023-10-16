Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New NH National Guard athletic field to host military, community sporting events

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Warrant Officer Nicholas Rossetti co-pilots a New Hampshire Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter flyby for a photo shoot of the newly resurfaced athletic field at the Edward Cross Training Complex on Oct. 17, 2023, in Pembroke, New Hampshire. The field facilitates various military and community athletic events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 10:14
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 
    This work, New NH National Guard athletic field to host military, community sporting events, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard

