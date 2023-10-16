Okinawa Navy Ball 2023

KADENA, Japan (Oct. 14, 2023) Electrician’s Mate First Class Juan Aviles Perez participates in the 2023 Okinawa Navy Ball held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 14, celebrating 248 years of power, presence, and protection. The event was hosted by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) for all Navy personnel stationed on Okinawa. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms Second Class Godson Ejimofor)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2023 02:21
|Photo ID:
|8076964
|VIRIN:
|231014-O-LT479-7023
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|130.11 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
