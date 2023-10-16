Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Okinawa Navy Ball 2023

    Okinawa Navy Ball 2023

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Oct. 14, 2023) Electrician’s Mate First Class Juan Aviles Perez participates in the 2023 Okinawa Navy Ball held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 14, celebrating 248 years of power, presence, and protection. The event was hosted by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) for all Navy personnel stationed on Okinawa. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms Second Class Godson Ejimofor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 02:21
    Photo ID: 8076964
    VIRIN: 231014-O-LT479-7023
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 130.11 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Navy Ball 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa Japan
    CFAO
    naval tradition
    Okinawa Navy Ball 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT